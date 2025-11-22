Tragedy Strikes: Chemical Leak Claims Life in Mumbai's Industrial Hub

A chemical leak in Mumbai's Andheri industrial region turned deadly on Saturday, resulting in one fatality and leaving two others critically injured. The accident transpired at a Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) facility.

Local officials reported that a 20-year-old man, Ahmad Hussain, succumbed to the toxic fumes before he could be admitted to the Holy Spirit Hospital. Two other victims, Naushad Ansari, 28, and Saba Shaikh, 17, remain in critical condition in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Authorities rushed to the scene after receiving reports of the incident, while a search operation was launched as the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) remains on high alert.

