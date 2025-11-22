Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Chemical Leak Claims Life in Mumbai's Industrial Hub

A chemical leak in Mumbai's Andheri industrial area resulted in the death of a 20-year-old man and hospitalization of two others. The incident took place in a building in the MIDC area. Authorities responded quickly, but one victim was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-11-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 19:41 IST
A chemical leak in Mumbai's Andheri industrial region turned deadly on Saturday, resulting in one fatality and leaving two others critically injured. The accident transpired at a Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) facility.

Local officials reported that a 20-year-old man, Ahmad Hussain, succumbed to the toxic fumes before he could be admitted to the Holy Spirit Hospital. Two other victims, Naushad Ansari, 28, and Saba Shaikh, 17, remain in critical condition in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Authorities rushed to the scene after receiving reports of the incident, while a search operation was launched as the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) remains on high alert.

(With inputs from agencies.)

