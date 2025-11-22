Tragic Fate: Odisha's Majestic Giants Succumb

Tragedy has struck the wildlife in Odisha as two majestic elephants were reported dead in separate incidents, officials confirmed on Saturday.

In the Chandaka forest region, a 22-year-old elephant undergoing treatment succumbed to a suspected digestive infection late on Friday, according to the authorities.

Meanwhile, in the Saramula Reserved Forest of the Mayurbhanj district, a young tusker was discovered dead. Officials suspect it may have resulted from a confrontation with other wildlife, pending confirmation from an upcoming post-mortem examination.

