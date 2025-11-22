Tragic Fate: Odisha's Majestic Giants Succumb
Two elephants have died in Odisha under separate circumstances. One, a 22-year-old elephant, succumbed to a suspected digestive infection in Chandaka forest. The other, a young tusker, was found dead in the Saramula Reserved Forest, possibly after a fight with other wild animals.
Tragedy has struck the wildlife in Odisha as two majestic elephants were reported dead in separate incidents, officials confirmed on Saturday.
In the Chandaka forest region, a 22-year-old elephant undergoing treatment succumbed to a suspected digestive infection late on Friday, according to the authorities.
Meanwhile, in the Saramula Reserved Forest of the Mayurbhanj district, a young tusker was discovered dead. Officials suspect it may have resulted from a confrontation with other wildlife, pending confirmation from an upcoming post-mortem examination.
