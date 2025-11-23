Left Menu

The Great Escape: Jackals on the Loose at Delhi Zoo

Delhi zoo officials launched a search operation after several jackals escaped from their enclosures into a nearby forest. Despite successfully herding one back, efforts are ongoing to retrieve the rest. The escape, believed to be caused by a gap in fencing, posed no threat to visitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 18:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, Delhi zoo officials have initiated a search operation following the escape of several jackals into a forested area behind the zoo's exhibits. On Saturday morning, three to four jackals were reportedly seen near the off-display holding zone for jackals close to Azimganj Sarai in Beat No. 10.

By Sunday morning, zoo staff successfully herded one of the jackals back into its enclosure, while efforts continued to capture the remaining animals. The zoo administration has utilized trap cages and deployed staff to guide the animals back to safety, with a tranquillisation team on standby.

An official disclosed that the jackals escaped through a rear-side enclosure gap leading into the dense forest, which forms the zoo's boundary, ensuring there was no threat to visitors. The zoo has launched an inquiry into the incident, focusing on the fencing breach that allowed the jackals' escape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

