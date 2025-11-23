Delhi's Air Crisis: Capital Chokes Under 'Very Poor' Ratings

Delhi's air quality has plummeted, leaving the capital in a haze, with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recording an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 391, categorized as 'very poor'.

The CPCB's Sameer app indicates severe air conditions, with over half of the city's monitoring stations registering 'severe' levels, while others hover in the 'very poor' range.

Looking ahead, the Air Quality Early Warning System forecasts continued air quality challenges until Wednesday. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department highlights cooler temperatures and anticipates moderate fog on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)