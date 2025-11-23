Left Menu

Delhi's Air Crisis: Capital Chokes Under 'Very Poor' Ratings

As Delhi struggles with deteriorating air quality, the Central Pollution Control Board records a severe AQI of 391, categorized as 'very poor'. With expectations of similarly poor air conditions through midweek, the Weather Department reports fluctuating temperatures and impending moderate fog in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 19:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's air quality has plummeted, leaving the capital in a haze, with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recording an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 391, categorized as 'very poor'.

The CPCB's Sameer app indicates severe air conditions, with over half of the city's monitoring stations registering 'severe' levels, while others hover in the 'very poor' range.

Looking ahead, the Air Quality Early Warning System forecasts continued air quality challenges until Wednesday. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department highlights cooler temperatures and anticipates moderate fog on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

