Floods Force Thousands to Evacuate in Malaysia's Monsoon Season

Severe flooding has displaced over 11,000 people across seven Malaysian states due to heavy rain. Kelantan is the worst hit, with 8,228 affected. Temporary shelters have been set up, and no fatalities reported. Landslides in Perlis have also stranded approximately 400 individuals, who have found refuge in a mosque.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 08:07 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 08:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Severe flooding resulting from torrential rain has impacted more than 11,000 people across seven Malaysian states, according to the national disaster agency's report issued on Monday. This seasonal occurrence, prevalent during Malaysia's annual monsoon period from October to March, frequently leads to mass evacuations.

The National Disaster Management Agency revealed that as of early Monday, 11,009 individuals from 3,839 families had experienced flooding in states including Kedah, Kelantan, Penang, Perak, Perlis, Terengganu, and Selangor. Kelantan, bordering Thailand, was the most severely affected, with 8,228 residents impacted. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported thus far.

Authorities have established 60 temporary shelters across the affected regions to accommodate displaced residents. Furthermore, approximately 400 people were marooned by a rain-induced landslide in Wang Kelian, Perlis, on Sunday. They have since found safety in a mosque situated on elevated terrain, as per reports from state news agency Bernama.

