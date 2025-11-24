Left Menu

Sobha Ltd Makes Bold Foray Into Mumbai Housing Market with Landmark Project

Sobha Ltd, a leading real estate firm, has entered the Mumbai housing market with its first project, SOBHA Inizio, comprising 310 apartments. The Bengaluru-based company's venture spans 1.038 acres. The move follows its highest-ever sales bookings, showcasing significant growth amid rising net profits and income.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 18:45 IST
Sobha Ltd Makes Bold Foray Into Mumbai Housing Market with Landmark Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sobha Ltd, a prominent player in the real estate sector, marks its entry into Mumbai's housing market with the launch of SOBHA Inizio, a residential project of 310 apartments. This strategic expansion covers 1.038 acres, highlighting the company's ambition to further its footprint in metropolitan areas.

In partnership with the landowner, Sobha Ltd offers units priced between Rs 2.8 crore and Rs 5.75 crore. While the project cost and estimated revenue remain undisclosed, the venture aligns with the firm's history of delivering over 148 million square feet across 27 cities in India.

Recently reporting a near tripling of net profit in the second quarter, Sobha Ltd's revenue rose, reaching Rs 1,469.3 crore. With operational success marked by Rs 6,276.5 crore worth of sales last fiscal, the company continues to demonstrate formidable growth and market presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Three-Day Tour of Pulivendula

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Three-Day Tour of Pulivendula

 India
2
Hemant Soren Inaugurates Jharkhand Flying Institute to Propel Tribal Empowerment

Hemant Soren Inaugurates Jharkhand Flying Institute to Propel Tribal Empower...

 India
3
Khelo India University Games: Nurturing India’s Future Olympians

Khelo India University Games: Nurturing India’s Future Olympians

 India
4
Empowering Senior Citizens: E-Filing Training in Gurugram

Empowering Senior Citizens: E-Filing Training in Gurugram

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025