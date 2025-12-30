Rise in Value: The New Face of Residential Property Markets
Residential property registrations in nine Indian cities fell by 5% in 2025, while their total value jumped by 11%, as per Square Yards. This shift is driven by affluent buyers favoring luxury homes. A stabilization phase is anticipated in 2026 with a re-balance towards mid-market segments.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 17:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Despite a notable 5% decline in residential property registrations across nine major Indian cities by December 25, 2025, the cumulative value surged by 11%, Square Yards reported.
This trend highlights the growing preference among affluent Indians for luxury housing options, especially in affluent markets such as the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
Experts anticipate a stabilization phase in 2026, with incremental growth in luxury segments expected to moderate, marking progress towards sustainability and a shift in demand towards the mid-market sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- residential
- properties
- value
- increase
- Square Yards
- luxury
- MMR
- India
- 2026
- market