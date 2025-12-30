Left Menu

Rise in Value: The New Face of Residential Property Markets

Residential property registrations in nine Indian cities fell by 5% in 2025, while their total value jumped by 11%, as per Square Yards. This shift is driven by affluent buyers favoring luxury homes. A stabilization phase is anticipated in 2026 with a re-balance towards mid-market segments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 17:31 IST
Rise in Value: The New Face of Residential Property Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Despite a notable 5% decline in residential property registrations across nine major Indian cities by December 25, 2025, the cumulative value surged by 11%, Square Yards reported.

This trend highlights the growing preference among affluent Indians for luxury housing options, especially in affluent markets such as the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Experts anticipate a stabilization phase in 2026, with incremental growth in luxury segments expected to moderate, marking progress towards sustainability and a shift in demand towards the mid-market sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Farewell to Former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia

Bangladesh Mourns: Farewell to Former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia

 Bangladesh
2
Youth Congress Protests Stir Action in Sabarimala Gold Theft Investigation

Youth Congress Protests Stir Action in Sabarimala Gold Theft Investigation

 India
3
NDMC Initiates Monthly Suvidha Camp to Enhance Resident Services

NDMC Initiates Monthly Suvidha Camp to Enhance Resident Services

 India
4
Neighbourhood Feud Erupts Over Alleged Dog Bite in Delhi's Shahdara

Neighbourhood Feud Erupts Over Alleged Dog Bite in Delhi's Shahdara

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025