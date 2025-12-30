Rise in Value: The New Face of Residential Property Markets

Despite a notable 5% decline in residential property registrations across nine major Indian cities by December 25, 2025, the cumulative value surged by 11%, Square Yards reported.

This trend highlights the growing preference among affluent Indians for luxury housing options, especially in affluent markets such as the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Experts anticipate a stabilization phase in 2026, with incremental growth in luxury segments expected to moderate, marking progress towards sustainability and a shift in demand towards the mid-market sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)