Switzerland's SRG Faces Major Workforce Reduction Amid Funding Cuts

Switzerland's public broadcaster, SRG, announced plans to reduce its workforce by 900 positions from its current 5,700 full-time roles by the year 2029.

The decision emerges amid financial pressures, spurred by budgetary cuts from the Swiss government, which have prompted a reduction in the national media levy.

The broadcaster aims to trim 270 million Swiss francs, roughly equating to 17% of last year's budget, as part of its strategy to become more digital, efficient, and collaborative across regions.

