Switzerland's SRG Faces Major Workforce Reduction Amid Funding Cuts
Switzerland's public broadcaster, SRG, is set to slash 900 out of 5,700 full-time jobs by 2029 due to budget constraints. This move follows the Swiss government's decision to cut the national media levy, forcing SRG to save approximately 270 million Swiss francs, totaling 17% of its budget.
Switzerland's public broadcaster, SRG, announced plans to reduce its workforce by 900 positions from its current 5,700 full-time roles by the year 2029.
The decision emerges amid financial pressures, spurred by budgetary cuts from the Swiss government, which have prompted a reduction in the national media levy.
The broadcaster aims to trim 270 million Swiss francs, roughly equating to 17% of last year's budget, as part of its strategy to become more digital, efficient, and collaborative across regions.
