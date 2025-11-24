Left Menu

Delhi Chokes as AQI Nears 'Severe' Threshold Once More

Delhi's air quality remains alarming with an AQI of 382, nearing the 'severe' level. CPCB reports 15 stations crossing the 400-mark. Vehicular emissions are the top contributor to pollution, while weather forecasts predict moderate fog and temperature fluctuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 19:05 IST
Delhi's air quality continued to pose serious health concerns on Monday, with the city's average Air Quality Index (AQI) lingering dangerously close to the 'severe' level at 382, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Out of 38 monitoring stations, 15 recorded AQI levels above 400.

The CPCB's Sameer app showed alarming pollution readings at various locations, including ITO, Punjabi Bagh, and Patparganj, indicating a growing air quality crisis. Meanwhile, the Decision Support System estimated that 21.6% of Monday's pollution was due to vehicular emissions, making it the leading pollutant source.

Adding to the grim scenario, stubble burning in neighboring states contributed to pollution as temperatures in Delhi dipped to a minimum of 9.3°C. The Indian Meteorological Department forecasts moderate fog on Tuesday, with temperatures fluctuating between 9°C and 24°C.

