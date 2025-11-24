Delhi Chokes as AQI Nears 'Severe' Threshold Once More

Delhi's air quality continued to pose serious health concerns on Monday, with the city's average Air Quality Index (AQI) lingering dangerously close to the 'severe' level at 382, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Out of 38 monitoring stations, 15 recorded AQI levels above 400.

The CPCB's Sameer app showed alarming pollution readings at various locations, including ITO, Punjabi Bagh, and Patparganj, indicating a growing air quality crisis. Meanwhile, the Decision Support System estimated that 21.6% of Monday's pollution was due to vehicular emissions, making it the leading pollutant source.

Adding to the grim scenario, stubble burning in neighboring states contributed to pollution as temperatures in Delhi dipped to a minimum of 9.3°C. The Indian Meteorological Department forecasts moderate fog on Tuesday, with temperatures fluctuating between 9°C and 24°C.

