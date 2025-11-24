Novo Nordisk's Alzheimer's Trial Disappointment

Novo Nordisk has announced the failure of its Alzheimer's trials, where an older oral version of their semaglutide drug did not succeed in slowing the disease's progression. This outcome has impacted the market standing against competitors like Eli Lilly, affecting the company's shares and strategic direction.

The unsuccessful trials, considered as a 'lottery ticket' by Novo, reflect a significant setback in their pursuit of reaching a new market with GLP-1 medicines. Initially hopeful of slowing cognitive decline among mild Alzheimer's patients, the trials revealed no substantial benefits of the drug, leading to an early conclusion of the study.

While Alzheimer's research on GLP-1 drugs will persist, Novo's shares have notably declined, with experts highlighting the challenges and doubts surrounding such ambitions. Despite this outcome, Novo remains part of the ongoing quest to find viable treatments for the brain-wasting disease affecting millions globally.

