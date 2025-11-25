Diplomatic Maneuvers: Trump Touts Ties with China Amid Taiwan Tensions

After a recent phone call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, former President Donald Trump announced that relations between the United States and China are 'extremely strong.' The call followed a recent meeting in South Korea where both nations agreed on a trade framework yet to be finalized.

Although Taiwan was absent from Trump's statements, Xi reiterated China's stance on Taiwan, emphasizing its importance in China's vision for the global order. This development arrives amidst rising diplomatic tensions, particularly involving Japan's stance on Taiwan's defense.

The call also touched on trade agreements, including the lowering of U.S. tariffs on China and China's commitment to curbing fentanyl precursor chemicals. Both leaders acknowledged that collaboration is mutually beneficial, yet complexities in Taiwan's situation continue to stir debate.

