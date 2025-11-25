Drone Strikes: Ukraine Targets Russia's Black Sea Port

Ukrainian drones launched a series of attacks on Russia's Black Sea port city of Novorossiysk, damaging residential areas and injuring at least four individuals, according to regional officials.

The assaults impacted five high-rise buildings and two private homes, leading to fires that emergency services are working to control. Additional damages were reported in Krasnodar and a nearby village.

Meanwhile, Russian air defenses intercepted ten drones targeting Moscow, a day after Ukrainian forces struck a power plant, disrupting heating in a town close to the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)