Drone Strikes: Ukraine Targets Russia's Black Sea Port

Ukrainian drones have struck Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, damaging residential buildings and injuring at least four people. The strikes also affected Krasnodar and a nearby village. Russian defenses intercepted additional drones aimed at Moscow, following a prior attack on a power plant near the capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 07:07 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 07:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainian drones launched a series of attacks on Russia's Black Sea port city of Novorossiysk, damaging residential areas and injuring at least four individuals, according to regional officials.

The assaults impacted five high-rise buildings and two private homes, leading to fires that emergency services are working to control. Additional damages were reported in Krasnodar and a nearby village.

Meanwhile, Russian air defenses intercepted ten drones targeting Moscow, a day after Ukrainian forces struck a power plant, disrupting heating in a town close to the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

