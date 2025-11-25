Chill Grips Northern India: Temperature Dips to a Record Low
Faridkot in Punjab reported the lowest temperature, touching 4°C, making it the coldest place in Northern India. Nearby, Hisar in Haryana recorded 6.3°C. Other regions, like Bathinda and Amritsar, also faced chilly spells. Chandigarh, the shared capital, noted a minimum of 7.9°C, highlighting the widespread coldwave.
- Country:
- India
Faridkot emerged as the coldest location in Punjab on Tuesday, as temperatures plummeted to 4 degrees Celsius. Hisar followed closely, recording the lowest temperature in Haryana at 6.3 degrees Celsius, according to official reports. On Monday, Faridkot also registered the lowest temperature in Punjab, settling at 4.4 degrees Celsius.
The meteorological center provided data showing Bathinda's temperature dropping to 5.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Gurdaspur at 7 degrees, Amritsar at 7.8 degrees, Ludhiana at 7.4 degrees, Patiala at 8.4 degrees, and Ferozepur at 6.7 degrees Celsius. In neighboring Haryana, Sirsa recorded 7.8 degrees Celsius with temperatures in Gurugram and Karnal hitting lows of 9.8 degrees and 8 degrees respectively.
The common capital of Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh, recorded a minimum temperature of 7.9 degrees Celsius, indicating that the chilly conditions extended across the region, affecting major cities and agricultural centers alike.
- READ MORE ON:
- Faridkot
- temperature
- Punjab
- Haryana
- coldest
- Chandigarh
- Hisar
- meteorological
- Bathinda
- Gurdaspur
ALSO READ
Cricket Star Arshdeep Singh Explores New Chandigarh's Iconic OPUS ONE
Sukhbir Singh Badal Stands Firm on 'Chandigarh Belongs to Punjab'
No final decision taken on proposal to simplify process of law-making exclusively by Centre: MHA on Chandigarh's administration.
Chandigarh Bill Sparks Political Storm in Punjab
Political Tensions Rise Over Proposed Chandigarh Bill