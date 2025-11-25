Rapid Warming Threatens Mountain Ecosystems and Billions Dependent on Them

Research indicates that warming in high-altitude regions like the Himalayas is occurring at a rate 50% faster than the global average since 1950, risking catastrophic impacts for over 1 billion people reliant on these areas for water resources.

The study, led by the University of Portsmouth, highlights how elevation-dependent climate change can intensify at higher altitudes. Key factors include changes in surface albedo, specific humidity, and aerosol concentrations, all of which contribute to accelerated snow and ice melt.

Mountains, sharing climate change characteristics similar to Arctic regions, are undergoing rapid ecological transformations. As temperatures rise, there is a pivotal shift from snowfall to rainfall, heightening the risk of catastrophic floods, threatening biodiversity, and potentially transforming ecosystems forever.

(With inputs from agencies.)