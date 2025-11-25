Volcanic Eruption in Ethiopia Disrupts Indian Air Travel

A volcanic eruption at Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcano has caused significant disruptions in air travel, affecting Indian airlines such as Air India and Akasa Air. The eruption, which occurred on Sunday, marked the first recorded activity of the volcano. It sent ash plumes soaring up to 14 km high, posing a risk to flight operations.

In response, Air India cancelled 11 flights on Monday and Tuesday. The airline cited precautionary measures directed by India's aviation regulator, while Akasa Air cancelled several flights to Middle East destinations, including Jeddah, Kuwait, and Abu Dhabi. These actions were necessary to ensure passenger safety, following ash cloud movements across the aviation routes.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation assured the public that only a limited number of flights were rerouted and emphasized the safety protocols in place. According to the India Meteorological Department, the ash cloud impacting Indian skies was expected to move towards China by 1400 GMT on Tuesday, alleviating disruptions. Tracking data from Flightradar24 indicated the ash had already affected skies over Pakistan and northern India, after its journey across Yemen and Oman.

