Mahindra Fuels India's EV Future with 250 Charging Stations by 2027

Mahindra & Mahindra plans to establish 250 electric vehicle charging stations by 2027 to further EV adoption in India. The network will feature 1,000 charging points, aligning with governmental goals for enhanced public infrastructure. Initial stations have been inaugurated in Karnataka and near Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 16:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mahindra & Mahindra has set an ambitious target to establish 250 electric vehicle charging stations by the close of 2027.

Each station will offer a power capacity of 180 kW and collectively include 1,000 charging points, reflecting the government's ongoing emphasis on strengthening EV infrastructure.

The company's new Charge_IN stations have been inaugurated in Karnataka and near Delhi, strategically located along key highways to enhance accessibility for EV users across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

