Mahindra Fuels India's EV Future with 250 Charging Stations by 2027

Mahindra & Mahindra has set an ambitious target to establish 250 electric vehicle charging stations by the close of 2027.

Each station will offer a power capacity of 180 kW and collectively include 1,000 charging points, reflecting the government's ongoing emphasis on strengthening EV infrastructure.

The company's new Charge_IN stations have been inaugurated in Karnataka and near Delhi, strategically located along key highways to enhance accessibility for EV users across the country.

