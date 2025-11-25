Mahindra Fuels India's EV Future with 250 Charging Stations by 2027
Mahindra & Mahindra plans to establish 250 electric vehicle charging stations by 2027 to further EV adoption in India. The network will feature 1,000 charging points, aligning with governmental goals for enhanced public infrastructure. Initial stations have been inaugurated in Karnataka and near Delhi.
Mahindra & Mahindra has set an ambitious target to establish 250 electric vehicle charging stations by the close of 2027.
Each station will offer a power capacity of 180 kW and collectively include 1,000 charging points, reflecting the government's ongoing emphasis on strengthening EV infrastructure.
The company's new Charge_IN stations have been inaugurated in Karnataka and near Delhi, strategically located along key highways to enhance accessibility for EV users across the country.
