Left Menu

Funding Cuts Devastate HIV Prevention and Treatment Efforts Globally

A new UNAIDS report reveals that major funding cuts have led to service disruptions for those living with HIV, contributing to preventable deaths and hampering global prevention efforts. The temporary halt in U.S. funding, despite resumed support from PEPFAR, continues to impact HIV/AIDS response efforts worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 18:30 IST
Funding Cuts Devastate HIV Prevention and Treatment Efforts Globally
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A recent report from UNAIDS highlights the deadly consequences of major funding cuts on global HIV prevention and treatment services.

Service disruptions have resulted in preventable deaths among people living with HIV and have denied millions access to critical prevention tools. The report indicates that the temporary halt in U.S. funding severely impacted the global response to HIV/AIDS, although some programs have restarted with funds from the U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR). Despite these efforts, overall support is waning, threatening the goal to end AIDS as a public health crisis by 2030.

The report also sheds light on the drastic reduction in access to preventative services, especially affecting women and adolescent girls. The distribution of male condoms in Nigeria exemplifies broader trends, having plummeted by 55% this year. The diversion of funds has been catastrophic for millions who rely on initiatives like PrEP to prevent HIV infection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

 India
2
Argentina's Economic Surge Surprises Analysts

Argentina's Economic Surge Surprises Analysts

 Global
3
Zelenskiy Champions Inclusive Security Talks for Ukraine Peace Plan

Zelenskiy Champions Inclusive Security Talks for Ukraine Peace Plan

 Global
4
FBI Probes Democratic Lawmakers Over Video on Military Orders

FBI Probes Democratic Lawmakers Over Video on Military Orders

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025