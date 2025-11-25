Funding Cuts Devastate HIV Prevention and Treatment Efforts Globally

A recent report from UNAIDS highlights the deadly consequences of major funding cuts on global HIV prevention and treatment services.

Service disruptions have resulted in preventable deaths among people living with HIV and have denied millions access to critical prevention tools. The report indicates that the temporary halt in U.S. funding severely impacted the global response to HIV/AIDS, although some programs have restarted with funds from the U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR). Despite these efforts, overall support is waning, threatening the goal to end AIDS as a public health crisis by 2030.

The report also sheds light on the drastic reduction in access to preventative services, especially affecting women and adolescent girls. The distribution of male condoms in Nigeria exemplifies broader trends, having plummeted by 55% this year. The diversion of funds has been catastrophic for millions who rely on initiatives like PrEP to prevent HIV infection.

(With inputs from agencies.)