West Delhi Building Collapse: Owner Feared Trapped Under Debris

A three-storey building in west Delhi's Naraina collapsed early Tuesday due to a fire, possibly trapping the godown owner beneath the rubble, according to Delhi Fire Services.

The fire, noticed around 2.15 a.m., prompted local residents to alert the nearby fire brigade. The police received an official call at approximately 2.45 a.m., initiating an immediate response.

Rohan, the shop owner, reportedly entered the premises about 30 minutes before the call. Firefighters brought the blaze under control by 8 a.m., but the building's upper floors collapsed soon after. Emergency agencies are working together to resolve the crisis, and a case has been lodged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for negligent conduct. Investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)