West Delhi Building Collapse: Owner Feared Trapped Under Debris

A fire in a three-storey building in west Delhi's Naraina resulted in its collapse, leaving the owner potentially trapped under rubble. Despite control over the flames, efforts to locate the owner continue. Emergency services are conducting ongoing search operations while investigating the fire's cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 20:32 IST
A three-storey building in west Delhi's Naraina collapsed early Tuesday due to a fire, possibly trapping the godown owner beneath the rubble, according to Delhi Fire Services.

The fire, noticed around 2.15 a.m., prompted local residents to alert the nearby fire brigade. The police received an official call at approximately 2.45 a.m., initiating an immediate response.

Rohan, the shop owner, reportedly entered the premises about 30 minutes before the call. Firefighters brought the blaze under control by 8 a.m., but the building's upper floors collapsed soon after. Emergency agencies are working together to resolve the crisis, and a case has been lodged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for negligent conduct. Investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

