Tragedy on Mount Cook: Climbers' Fatal Fall

In a tragic incident, two climbers lost their lives after falling from Mount Cook, New Zealand's highest peak, during a daring summit attempt, police confirmed on Wednesday. The unfortunate victims were part of a four-member group comprising two guides and two clients.

The tragedy struck late Monday when the climbers fell off a ridge onto the mountain's west side. Despite prompt alertness from authorities, the climbers were located deceased early Tuesday, following an intensive search by rescue teams aided by helicopters.

Inspector Vicki Walker expressed her condolences, emphasizing the profound impact on the families and the climbing community. The New Zealand Mountain Safety Council recognized one of the victims as a respected guide, highlighting the mountain's deadly legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)