Delhi Shivers as November Hits Record Low Temperatures
Delhi experienced its coldest morning of the season with temperatures dropping to 8°C, marking the lowest November recording since 2022. The city's minimum temperature fell significantly below the seasonal average. The India Meteorological Department forecasts continued chilly conditions with fog expected throughout the day.
Delhi shivered on Wednesday as it experienced the coldest morning of this season, with the minimum temperature plunging to 8 degrees Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department, this represents the lowest November temperature since 2022.
On Tuesday, the capital logged a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius, which dropped by 3.3 notches below the seasonal average the following day. The previous coldest day for the month was November 17, with 8.7 degrees Celsius recorded.
Recent years have seen varying lows in November, with 9.5 degrees Celsius in 2024 and 9.2 degrees Celsius in 2023. However, 2022 holds the record with a chilly 7.3 degrees Celsius. The weather department predicts that foggy conditions will persist, with maximum temperatures reaching only 24 to 26 degrees Celsius.
