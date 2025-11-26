Left Menu

Una City Authorities Tackle Traffic Chaos and Unregistered Businesses

District Magistrate Jatin Lal and Superintendent of Police Amit Yadav inspected Una City to tackle traffic chaos and encroachments. They urged traders to adhere to parking rules and discussed plans for a one-way traffic system. The municipal corporation was directed to ensure registration of unregistered businesses.

Updated: 26-11-2025 13:48 IST
The district administration of Una City is taking decisive action against traffic congestion and unlawful encroachments. District Magistrate Jatin Lal and Superintendent of Police Amit Yadav led an inspection to address these concerns, directly engaging with local traders and residents.

On Tuesday evening, officials examined a stretch from the main market to the highway, assessing the situation's impact on daily life. Lal emphasized the necessity for traders to cooperate by parking legally and removing unauthorized structures. Consideration is being given to a one-way traffic policy and regulated parking fees.

Additionally, Lal highlighted issues with unregistered businesses contributing to crimes. The municipal corporation will enforce mandatory registration processes, with police support, to curb activities by transient offenders. Yadav stressed the importance of removing shop encroachments to enhance pedestrian safety and reduce illegal parking accidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

