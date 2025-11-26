Tragic Showroom Blaze: Electronics Store Owner Succumbs to Injuries

The aftermath of a devastating fire in an electronics showroom has resulted in the death toll rising to two. The store owner passed away in the hospital following severe burns, police reported on Wednesday.

Initially, one passerby died, and eight others, including the shop owner, sustained injuries in the late Monday night blaze. The shop owner, who suffered around 80% burns, died Tuesday night. The injured, admitted to various hospitals, now see five discharged, while two continue treatment.

The intense fire engulfed the building, leading to explosive bursts as electronic appliances ignited. Nearby vehicles, including a CNG-fitted car, caught fire, and a cloth store suffered damage. Police indicated a short-circuit could be the cause, with investigations ongoing to confirm the fire's origin.

