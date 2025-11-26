Left Menu

Tragic Showroom Blaze: Electronics Store Owner Succumbs to Injuries

A massive fire in an electronics showroom led to the death of the shop owner and one passer-by, with eight others injured. The blaze, reportedly sparked by a short-circuit, caused explosions damaging vehicles and a nearby store. A case has been registered to ascertain the exact cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-11-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 14:34 IST
Tragic Showroom Blaze: Electronics Store Owner Succumbs to Injuries
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The aftermath of a devastating fire in an electronics showroom has resulted in the death toll rising to two. The store owner passed away in the hospital following severe burns, police reported on Wednesday.

Initially, one passerby died, and eight others, including the shop owner, sustained injuries in the late Monday night blaze. The shop owner, who suffered around 80% burns, died Tuesday night. The injured, admitted to various hospitals, now see five discharged, while two continue treatment.

The intense fire engulfed the building, leading to explosive bursts as electronic appliances ignited. Nearby vehicles, including a CNG-fitted car, caught fire, and a cloth store suffered damage. Police indicated a short-circuit could be the cause, with investigations ongoing to confirm the fire's origin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Laser Power & Infra Secures Rs 836 Crore Projects for Utility Expansion

Laser Power & Infra Secures Rs 836 Crore Projects for Utility Expansion

 India
2
Hungary Pledges Support for Serbia Amid Oil Crisis

Hungary Pledges Support for Serbia Amid Oil Crisis

 Global
3
Historic Expansion: EIL and Dangote Group Set to Transform Energy Landscape with World's Largest Refinery

Historic Expansion: EIL and Dangote Group Set to Transform Energy Landscape ...

 India
4
Revamping Power: J&K's March Towards Smart Meter Success

Revamping Power: J&K's March Towards Smart Meter Success

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025