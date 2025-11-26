Capturing the Majestic Bengal Tigers: A New Census Begins in Sundarbans

A significant initiative in the Indian Sundarbans commenced on November 25, deploying 1,484 trap cameras across the region to conduct a comprehensive tiger census.

According to the most recent census in 2022, India's Sundarbans is home to over 100 tigers, as reported by a senior forest official. This current census includes critical tiger habitats such as the Sundarbans Tiger Reserve and Sajnekhali Wildlife Sanctuary.

The all-weather, night-vision cameras, strategically placed, will remain in operation until January 2026, capturing invaluable data for assessing the tiger population. Over 200 forest personnel are involved, with a second-phase survey to analyze pug marks set for December.

