Capturing the Majestic Bengal Tigers: A New Census Begins in Sundarbans

A comprehensive tiger census in the Indian Sundarbans began on November 25, deploying 1,484 trap cameras across key areas. This initiative, spanning five days, will help estimate the tiger population estimated at over 100. Data will be collected until January 2026, followed by further analysis using an app in December.

Kolkata | Updated: 26-11-2025 15:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant initiative in the Indian Sundarbans commenced on November 25, deploying 1,484 trap cameras across the region to conduct a comprehensive tiger census.

According to the most recent census in 2022, India's Sundarbans is home to over 100 tigers, as reported by a senior forest official. This current census includes critical tiger habitats such as the Sundarbans Tiger Reserve and Sajnekhali Wildlife Sanctuary.

The all-weather, night-vision cameras, strategically placed, will remain in operation until January 2026, capturing invaluable data for assessing the tiger population. Over 200 forest personnel are involved, with a second-phase survey to analyze pug marks set for December.

(With inputs from agencies.)

