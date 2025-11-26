Meghalaya's Blueprint for Development: Regulating Sirens and Expanding Airports

The Meghalaya Cabinet has taken significant steps towards the state's development with the approval of a standard operating procedure (SOP) to regulate the use of sirens, beacons, and other equipment in official vehicles, as announced by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

Additionally, the approved SOP delineates the specifics on who can use such devices, ensuring regulated and authorized usage only. In another move, the government sanctioned nearly Rs 500 crore under RDSS for electrifying newly formed villages and houses that were previously excluded during the 2011 census-based electrification.

Furthermore, plans to expand Shillong airport received a boost with the Cabinet's clearance for land acquisition agreements. The Deputy CM, responsible for transport, will oversee consultations with local communities to ensure a smooth land exchange process, vital for accommodating larger aircraft.

(With inputs from agencies.)