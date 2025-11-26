Underwater Drones: A New Frontier in Military Defense

Two European nations have finalized deals with Germany's Euroatlas for acquisition of autonomous underwater drones for military purposes, as highlighted by a Reuters report. These agreements come amid Europe's increased defense budgets addressing growing security concerns attributed to Russia.

Euroatlas's Greyshark drones, designed for tasks such as undersea cable monitoring and mine detection, have sparked interest beyond Europe, notably in Asia. The Greyshark's current iteration can operate underwater for up to 5.5 days, with future models expected to stretch this capacity significantly.

CEO Eugen Ciemnyjewski, while withholding the names of the purchasing countries, has indicated potential further interest from other regions. With Ukraine and NATO deploying naval drones amidst ongoing conflicts, global military strategies are witnessing a significant shift towards autonomous technology.