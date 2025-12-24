Left Menu

Zelenskiy Urges Trump Meeting for Critical Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has proposed a meeting with Donald Trump to discuss crucial issues in a prospective peace deal with Russia. Recent U.S.-Ukrainian talks in Miami brought them closer to finalizing a 20-point peace framework, though territorial disputes remain unresolved.

Updated: 24-12-2025 15:08 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for a high-level meeting with former U.S. President Donald Trump to tackle the pivotal issues at play in potential peace negotiations with Russia. This call follows the latest round of U.S.-Ukrainian discussions in Miami, aimed at advancing a 20-point plan towards peace.

Zelenskiy's remarks reveal that Ukrainian and U.S. delegations are approaching the completion of a framework document designed to end the war with Russia. This significant proposal spans critical topics, including territorial disputes, military alliances, and Ukraine's security requirements.

Despite progress, territorial dilemmas persist, with Kyiv striving to halt conflict at current lines. However, Moscow demands retreat from the eastern Donetsk region's Ukrainian-occupied areas. Further dialogue on demilitarized or free economic zones is underway, alongside unresolved decisions regarding the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant's future.

