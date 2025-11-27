Left Menu

South Korea's Space Leap: Pioneering National Rocket Launch

South Korea successfully launched its largest satellite on a domestically developed space rocket, Nuri, marking a significant advancement in its space capabilities. This fourth launch signifies a pivotal moment as a private company assembled the rocket under a technology transfer, emphasizing South Korea's progress in independent space exploration.

South Korea's Space Leap: Pioneering National Rocket Launch
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a historic achievement, South Korea launched its largest satellite using its homegrown Nuri space rocket, taking a giant leap forward in its space ambitions. The launch, executed from the Naro Space Centre, places South Korea in a stronger position in the global space race.

The Nuri rocket, comprising three stages, launched from the country's spaceport and successfully delivered a 516-kg science satellite and 12 microsatellites into their designated orbits. This accomplishment underscores South Korea's budding capabilities in space technology, with the main satellite establishing contact with Antarctica's ground station soon after launch.

This launch, hailed as a success by Science Minister Kyunghoon Bae, was notable for being assembled by Hanwha Aerospace under a technology transfer from the Korea Aerospace Research Institute. It marks a turning point for the nation's space industry and fuels ambition for future lunar and deep-space missions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

