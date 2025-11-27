A deadly blaze in Hong Kong has claimed 44 lives with 279 individuals remaining unaccounted for, according to reports from Chinese state media. The fire engulfed multiple high-rise towers in Wang Fuk Court, leading to the arrest of three men on manslaughter charges, as announced by Hong Kong Police.

The fire, reported as the worst in Hong Kong's history involving multiple high-rise structures, injured at least 45 people. Investigations highlighted possible lapses in fire safety standards, including the use of flammable polyurethane foam and ineffective protective materials on the buildings.

Presidents Xi Jinping expressed his condolences and urged comprehensive efforts from both local and central authorities to combat the fire, aid the rescue operations, and support the affected families. Deliberations pointed towards construction oversight as a catalyst for the tragedy.

