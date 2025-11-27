Global Push for Fossil Fuel Phase-Out: A Just Transition Ahead?
The climate crisis disproportionately affects the poorest and most marginalized, particularly in developing countries. Alex Rafalowicz of the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty initiative stresses the need for a planned fossil fuel phase-out. The recent muted COP30 talks highlighted insufficient fossil fuel action, with Colombia and the Netherlands advocating for just transitions.
- Country:
- India
The global climate crisis presents a grave challenge, particularly for the world's most disadvantaged, who contribute the least to its causes, yet suffer the most. Alex Rafalowicz, Director of the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty initiative, underscores the urgency of a comprehensive plan to phase out fossil fuels and stop deforestation.
The recent COP30 climate talks in Brazil reached a tepid agreement that failed to detail fossil fuel phase-out steps, raising concerns about the commitment to address inadequate emission reduction plans. Despite India's heavy reliance on fossil fuels, Rafalowicz advocates for acknowledging dependencies and embracing a shift towards renewable energy.
Amidst intense lobbying and political inertia, he emphasizes that the transition from fossil fuels is imperative. Highlighting successful pressure-driven shifts in countries like the UK, he remains optimistic about change but warns against leaving the transition entirely to market forces, which could lead to inequitable outcomes.
ALSO READ
India-UAE CEPA Talks: Forging Stronger Economic Ties
India Enforces New Immigration Rules: FRROs Appointed in Key Regions
Strengthening Tides: Indian Naval Ships Visit Colombo
India-UAE Strengthens Partnership for Citizens' Welfare
Protest at India Gate: Students Clash with Delhi Police Over Pollution, Alleged RSU Links