Left Menu

Global Push for Fossil Fuel Phase-Out: A Just Transition Ahead?

The climate crisis disproportionately affects the poorest and most marginalized, particularly in developing countries. Alex Rafalowicz of the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty initiative stresses the need for a planned fossil fuel phase-out. The recent muted COP30 talks highlighted insufficient fossil fuel action, with Colombia and the Netherlands advocating for just transitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 10:48 IST
Global Push for Fossil Fuel Phase-Out: A Just Transition Ahead?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The global climate crisis presents a grave challenge, particularly for the world's most disadvantaged, who contribute the least to its causes, yet suffer the most. Alex Rafalowicz, Director of the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty initiative, underscores the urgency of a comprehensive plan to phase out fossil fuels and stop deforestation.

The recent COP30 climate talks in Brazil reached a tepid agreement that failed to detail fossil fuel phase-out steps, raising concerns about the commitment to address inadequate emission reduction plans. Despite India's heavy reliance on fossil fuels, Rafalowicz advocates for acknowledging dependencies and embracing a shift towards renewable energy.

Amidst intense lobbying and political inertia, he emphasizes that the transition from fossil fuels is imperative. Highlighting successful pressure-driven shifts in countries like the UK, he remains optimistic about change but warns against leaving the transition entirely to market forces, which could lead to inequitable outcomes.

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu's Youngest Deputy CM Celebrates Birthday with a Call for Rain Relief

Tamil Nadu's Youngest Deputy CM Celebrates Birthday with a Call for Rain Rel...

 India
2
Sensex and Nifty Reach New Heights Amid Global Optimism

Sensex and Nifty Reach New Heights Amid Global Optimism

 India
3
Tragedy and Negligence: Hong Kong Fire Claims 44 Lives

Tragedy and Negligence: Hong Kong Fire Claims 44 Lives

 Global
4
Walking the Tightrope: Rachel Reeves and the Gendered Lens of Politics

Walking the Tightrope: Rachel Reeves and the Gendered Lens of Politics

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025