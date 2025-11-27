Left Menu

Cadets Lead by Example: Sukhna Lake Clean-Up Drive

Cadets from the Chandigarh Naval Unit NCC took part in a cleanliness drive at Sukhna Lake as a part of the 'Puneet Sagar Abhiyan'. They removed plastic waste and debris, promoting environmental sustainability and public awareness about ecological balance in India’s water bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-11-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 15:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an inspiring display of environmental stewardship, cadets from the Chandigarh Naval Unit NCC led a cleanliness initiative at Sukhna Lake on Thursday. This action was part of the 'Puneet Sagar Abhiyan', a nationwide campaign focused on the rejuvenation of India's water bodies.

The committed cadets worked diligently around the lake, removing plastic waste and other pollutants, thereby reinforcing their dedication to environmental protection. The initiative served a dual purpose of cleaning the lake and raising public awareness about the importance of maintaining ecological balance and keeping public areas free of litter.

Captain Tejinder Singh, Commanding Officer, praised the cadets for their energy and dedication, stating that their leadership in preserving natural resources sets an example for society to follow. The event concluded with a public appeal to minimize plastic use and support water body conservation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

