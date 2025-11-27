Left Menu

Rajiv Gandhi Centre Pioneers Next-Gen Health Surveillance

The Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology becomes a national Next-Generation Sequencing hub, aiming to combat acute febrile illnesses through advanced metagenomic surveillance. A collaborative project with leading institutes, RGCB's role involves using state-of-the-art sequencing to detect pathogens and enhance India's epidemic intelligence, part of the 'One Health Mission'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-11-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 16:41 IST
Rajiv Gandhi Centre Pioneers Next-Gen Health Surveillance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) has been designated as one of the four national Next-Generation Sequencing hubs under the Metagenomic Syndromic Surveillance Programme, a critical component of the National 'One Health Mission'. The move is set to tackle persistent health challenges like undiagnosed illnesses, encephalitis, diarrhoeal diseases, and respiratory infections through cutting-edge genomic techniques.

By integrating clinical syndromic screening with unbiased metagenomic sequencing, RGCB aims to uncover a range of pathogens that traditional diagnostics often overlook. The project is a collaboration involving leading research bodies such as the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Tata Institute for Genetics and Society, Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre, ICMR–NIE Chennai, and the ICMR Headquarters.

Director Dr. T R Santhosh Kumar emphasized RGCB's role in enhancing national epidemic intelligence by utilizing its BSL-3 facility to analyse vast samples from surveillance sites. This effort is expected to generate real-time genomic data on pathogens, aiding in the detection of emerging threats. Dr. Rajesh Chandramohanadas will lead the ambitious project aimed at bolstering India's health surveillance and preparedness against future outbreaks.

TRENDING

1
Slogan Controversy: Parliament's Ban Sparks Political Backlash

Slogan Controversy: Parliament's Ban Sparks Political Backlash

 India
2
Russia's Urals Oil Price Slides Amid Global Tensions

Russia's Urals Oil Price Slides Amid Global Tensions

 Global
3
Karnataka Power Struggle: AHINDA's Staunch Support for CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Power Struggle: AHINDA's Staunch Support for CM Siddaramaiah

 India
4
Major Rs 11 Crore Scam Uncovered in UP's Mid-Day Meal Scheme

Major Rs 11 Crore Scam Uncovered in UP's Mid-Day Meal Scheme

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025