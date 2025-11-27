Puducherry Braces for Cyclone with Orange Alert

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Puducherry, signaling the looming threat of a cyclone expected to bring very heavy rains between November 28 and December 1.

In response, the district administration, led by Collector A Kulothungan, has issued a set of guidelines urging residents to remain vigilant. The public is advised to limit outdoor activities and steer clear of trees, lamp posts, and deteriorating structures.

For assistance or guidance, residents can contact emergency numbers including 1077, 1070, and 112, or reach out via the disaster management's WhatsApp at 94889 81070.