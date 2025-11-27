TDB Backs Indigenous EV Charger Manufacturing to Boost Clean Mobility Push

In a significant step toward accelerating India’s clean mobility transition and strengthening the nation’s technological self-reliance, the Technology Development Board (TDB) under the Department of Science & Technology (DST) has approved financial support to M/s Electrowaves Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Parwanoo, Himachal Pradesh. The funding will support the commercialisation of fully indigenous Electric Vehicle (EV) chargers, positioning India as a key player in the global EV infrastructure landscape.

This strategic initiative aligns with India’s commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat, reducing reliance on imported charging systems and building robust domestic capabilities in advanced clean-tech manufacturing. By enabling large-scale deployment of India-made EV charging solutions, the project is expected to drive widespread adoption of electric mobility and strengthen the country’s long-term energy security framework.

Indigenous EV Charging Technologies: A Major Breakthrough for India

Electrowaves Electronics has developed a comprehensive suite of AC and DC fast chargers, fully engineered in-house. These chargers incorporate key components designed, fabricated, and validated by the company, marking a significant achievement for domestic R&D and manufacturing.

Advanced DC Fast Chargers (30–240 kW Range)

The company’s fast chargers are capable of charging electric cars, buses, and commercial fleets with high efficiency. Key technological features include:

15 kW & 30 kW Power Converter Modules Output range: 100–1000 VDC Maximum current: 100A Designed for modular, high-power charging applications

PLC Communication Controller Fully compliant with DIN SPEC 70121 Partial compliance with ISO 15118, enabling future-ready vehicle–charger communication features

OCPP Communication Controller Supports OCPP 1.6J and OCPP 2.0.1, making the chargers interoperable with global EV charging networks

Universal DC Charge Controller with full HMI interface Enables seamless user interaction, payment integration, remote control, and diagnostics



AC Type-2 Chargers for Public and Domestic Use

Electrowaves has also designed AC Type-2 chargers to cater to home users, commercial hubs, and public charging stations. These chargers offer:

High charging efficiency

Robust safety features

User-friendly interfaces

Compliance with global EV standards

This indigenous portfolio ensures that India has the capability to produce its own high-quality, cost-effective EV chargers across multiple categories.

Strengthening India’s Clean Mobility Ecosystem

TDB’s support is expected to significantly boost India’s EV infrastructure landscape in multiple ways:

1. Scaling Domestic Manufacturing

The financial assistance will enable Electrowaves to expand production lines, invest in modern manufacturing systems, and increase capacity to meet rising demand.

2. Reducing Import Dependence

India currently imports a large share of high-end charging solutions. Indigenous chargers will reduce costs, promote self-reliance, and safeguard supply chains.

3. Enhancing Accessibility

With local production and competitive pricing, EV chargers will become more accessible across:

Highways

Residential societies

Public EV charging stations

Commercial and fleet operators

4. Supporting India’s Net-Zero Emissions Goal

Affordable and widespread charging infrastructure will accelerate EV adoption, directly contributing to India’s target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

Leadership Speaks: Driving Innovation and Sustainability

Shri Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary, TDB, commended the initiative, stating:

“The company’s efforts in developing and commercialising indigenous EV chargers reflect India’s commitment to innovation-driven self-reliance. Such projects enhance energy security, reinforce sustainable industrial growth, and accelerate the nation’s transition toward clean mobility.”

The promoters of Electrowaves Electronics expressed deep gratitude for the support, noting that the assistance would strengthen their capacity to deliver India-made EV charging technologies at scale. They emphasised that the initiative places them in a strong position to contribute to India’s clean energy and mobility revolution.

A Major Boost for Make in India and Next-Generation Transportation

The initiative reinforces TDB’s mission to promote indigenous technology development, support start-ups and industry innovators, and accelerate India’s capability-building in frontier sectors.

With EV adoption growing rapidly across India, the need for reliable and domestically manufactured charging infrastructure is more crucial than ever. This partnership between TDB and Electrowaves Electronics marks a decisive step toward:

Strengthening India’s EV supply chain

Promoting indigenous hardware innovation

Enhancing global competitiveness in clean-technologies

Building a self-reliant and future-ready mobility ecosystem

As India marches toward a cleaner, greener transportation future, the initiative stands as an example of how policy support, domestic innovation, and manufacturing excellence can together transform the nation’s technological landscape.