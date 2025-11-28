Left Menu

Eavesdropping on Mars: Perseverance Rover Captures Lightning

Scientists have discovered potential lightning on Mars by analyzing audio captured by NASA's Perseverance rover microphone. 55 instances of 'mini lightning' were recorded, primarily during dust storms. This breakthrough opens new research opportunities for understanding Martian atmospheric processes and chemical effects from electrical discharges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capecanaveral | Updated: 28-11-2025 01:39 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 01:39 IST
Eavesdropping on Mars: Perseverance Rover Captures Lightning
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A groundbreaking discovery has emerged from Mars as scientists have potentially identified signs of lightning. This finding was made possible by a microphone aboard NASA's Perseverance rover, which detected crackling sounds associated with electrical discharges during windstorms.

Over two Martian years, researchers documented 55 episodes of what they termed 'mini lightning.' These small electrical arcs occurred predominantly amid dust storms and dust devils, with the instances primarily recorded on the windiest Martian days. Scientists are excited about the implication of these findings, as they could unravel new chemical processes on the Red Planet.

The discovery, reported by Baptiste Chide and his team, presents a remarkable chance to expand our understanding of Martian weather patterns, even if the evidence is rooted in auditory data alone. While confirming lightning on giant planets like Jupiter and Saturn has happened before, Mars remained a suspect. The quest to fully verify these findings continues as experts wait for more advanced instrumentation to arrive on Mars.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia’s Electoral Authority Fines Petro Campaign for Funding Violations

Colombia’s Electoral Authority Fines Petro Campaign for Funding Violations

 Colombia
2
Zelenskiy's Unyielding Stance on Ukrainian Territory

Zelenskiy's Unyielding Stance on Ukrainian Territory

 Global
3
Major Blow to Terror Group: 22 TTP Militants Neutralized

Major Blow to Terror Group: 22 TTP Militants Neutralized

 Pakistan
4
Brazil Sets Deadline for Carbon Market Regulation

Brazil Sets Deadline for Carbon Market Regulation

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025