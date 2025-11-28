Eavesdropping on Mars: Perseverance Rover Captures Lightning

A groundbreaking discovery has emerged from Mars as scientists have potentially identified signs of lightning. This finding was made possible by a microphone aboard NASA's Perseverance rover, which detected crackling sounds associated with electrical discharges during windstorms.

Over two Martian years, researchers documented 55 episodes of what they termed 'mini lightning.' These small electrical arcs occurred predominantly amid dust storms and dust devils, with the instances primarily recorded on the windiest Martian days. Scientists are excited about the implication of these findings, as they could unravel new chemical processes on the Red Planet.

The discovery, reported by Baptiste Chide and his team, presents a remarkable chance to expand our understanding of Martian weather patterns, even if the evidence is rooted in auditory data alone. While confirming lightning on giant planets like Jupiter and Saturn has happened before, Mars remained a suspect. The quest to fully verify these findings continues as experts wait for more advanced instrumentation to arrive on Mars.

