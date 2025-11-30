Rare Pygmy Killer Whale Found Dead on Odisha Coast

A rare pygmy killer whale washed ashore on Odisha's Bhadrak district coastline, officials reported Sunday.

Discovered near the Kasia fishing jetty, the whale weighed about 800-1,000 kg and measured 15 ft in length, according to Forest Range Officer Atulya Kumar Mohanty.

The deep-water dwelling mammal is presumed to have suffered injuries from maritime activity, leading it to drift toward the shore. A necropsy was performed by Block Veterinary Officer Sudipta Jena and Marine Fisheries Extension Officer Jagadish Barik to determine the cause of death. Tissue and blood samples were taken for further analysis amid ongoing investigations.

The unusual sight attracted large crowds, intrigued by the mammal's distinct characteristics, like its white lips and dark eyepatch. Though it's dubbed a 'whale,' it belongs to the dolphin family, commonly residing in tropical and subtropical waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)