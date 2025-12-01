Left Menu

Tragic Mulund Collision: Rider Fatalities in Mumbai's Rapid Transit

A tragic accident in Mumbai's Mulund area saw a woman killed and a motorbike driver critically injured when a cement mixer truck collided with their vehicle. Police have arrested the truck driver, while the injured motorbike rider receives treatment. The woman was traveling to work when the incident happened.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-12-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 22:03 IST
Tragic Mulund Collision: Rider Fatalities in Mumbai's Rapid Transit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident unfolded in Mumbai's bustling Mulund area, claiming the life of a 49-year-old woman and leaving a motorbike driver critically injured. A cement mixer truck collided with their two-wheeler on the Eastern Express Highway, a police official reported Monday.

The collision occurred near the Airoli Junction as Shubhangi Surendra Magare was traveling to work using a Rapido bike aggregator service. Her companion on the ride, Ganesh Vishram Madhav, suffered critical injuries and is currently receiving medical care at a private hospital.

Authorities have swiftly acted by arresting the truck driver, identified as Jawahir Bansharaj Yadav, and have filed charges against him. Magare, a resident of Mulund-Goregaon Link Road and an employee in Matunga, met this untimely fate while en route to her workplace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

