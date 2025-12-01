Tragic Mulund Collision: Rider Fatalities in Mumbai's Rapid Transit

A tragic accident unfolded in Mumbai's bustling Mulund area, claiming the life of a 49-year-old woman and leaving a motorbike driver critically injured. A cement mixer truck collided with their two-wheeler on the Eastern Express Highway, a police official reported Monday.

The collision occurred near the Airoli Junction as Shubhangi Surendra Magare was traveling to work using a Rapido bike aggregator service. Her companion on the ride, Ganesh Vishram Madhav, suffered critical injuries and is currently receiving medical care at a private hospital.

Authorities have swiftly acted by arresting the truck driver, identified as Jawahir Bansharaj Yadav, and have filed charges against him. Magare, a resident of Mulund-Goregaon Link Road and an employee in Matunga, met this untimely fate while en route to her workplace.

(With inputs from agencies.)