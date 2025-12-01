Leopard Sightings Stir Panic in Pune's Residential Zones

Panic has gripped Pune's residential communities following the latest sighting of a leopard on the Pashan-NDA Road in Bavdhan. Forest department officials quickly mobilized teams after a viral video captured the elusive feline roaming the area at approximately 12:30 AM, marking the third such encounter in two weeks.

A senior forest official confirmed that after the initial sighting, no new appearances of the leopard have been reported since midnight. Despite previous sightings in the Aundh area, efforts to capture the leopard have been unsuccessful, raising concerns among residents.

The forest department urges citizens to remain calm and report any direct and credible visual evidence of the leopard. The elusive predator has been linked to previous sightings near Pune International Airport, where coordinated search operations have been conducted jointly with Indian Air Force personnel.

