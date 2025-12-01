Left Menu

Leopard Sightings Stir Panic in Pune's Residential Zones

In Pune, a third leopard sighting in two weeks has prompted search operations in the Bavdhan area. Despite viral videos confirming the presence of the leopard on the NDA-Pashan Road, no new sightings have been reported. Authorities advise staying calm and reporting authentic sightings to the forest department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 01-12-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 23:11 IST
Panic has gripped Pune's residential communities following the latest sighting of a leopard on the Pashan-NDA Road in Bavdhan. Forest department officials quickly mobilized teams after a viral video captured the elusive feline roaming the area at approximately 12:30 AM, marking the third such encounter in two weeks.

A senior forest official confirmed that after the initial sighting, no new appearances of the leopard have been reported since midnight. Despite previous sightings in the Aundh area, efforts to capture the leopard have been unsuccessful, raising concerns among residents.

The forest department urges citizens to remain calm and report any direct and credible visual evidence of the leopard. The elusive predator has been linked to previous sightings near Pune International Airport, where coordinated search operations have been conducted jointly with Indian Air Force personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

