Telangana CM to visit Delhi to invite PM Modi, Kharge, Rahul to 'TelanganaRising' summit

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would visit Delhi on December 3 to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi to the 'TelanganaRising Global Summit' to be organised by state government on December 8 and 9.

Reddy would leave for the national capital Tuesday night, official sources said.

He would return to Hyderabad on December 3 afternoon after extending invitations for the summit to PM Modi, several Union Ministers, Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, an official statement issued on November 30 said.

The Telangana government is gearing up to organise the 'TelanganaRising Global Summit' on December 8 and 9 on a grand scale in a site on the outskirts of Hyderabad, where it proposes to develop the 'Bharat Future City', envisioned as India's first net-zero city and designed to be both sustainable and economically vibrant.

As part of the summit, the government would unveil its vision outlining how it plans to transform Telangana into a USD three trillion economy by 2047 and the developmental roadmap it plans to pursue in the coming years.

To make the Global Summit a big success, the government decided to invite Union Ministers, Chief Ministers of all states, eminent industrialists, prominent economists, sportspersons, media personalities, diplomats and experts from various fields.

The government had sent invitations to 4,500 representatives from various sectors, of which 1,000 confirmed their arrival, a senior official had stated earlier.

