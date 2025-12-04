25 per cent of couples undergoing infertility treatment face catastrophic expenditure: Study

The average out-of-pocket expenditure for IVF treatment is Rs 1,10,104 at public hospitals and Rs 2,37,851 at private hospitals, with 85 per cent of participants incurring catastrophic health expenditure, a new study has revealed.

According to the report by the Indian Council of Medical Research - National Institute for Research in Reproductive and Child Health (ICMR-NIRRCH), the median out-of-pocket expenditure for infertility treatment at the country's public hospitals and private hospitals is Rs 7,340 and Rs 11,834, respectively, with 25 per cent incurring catastrophic health expenditure.

The health system cost of providing one IVF cycle was estimated to be Rs 81,332. The cost for subsequent IVF cycles was Rs 35,087, the report said.

The total budget estimates for providing IVF services in India for 3,32,381 females with infertility were estimated to be Rs 2,703 crores for the first IVF cycle, and for the subsequent two cycles were estimated to be Rs 2,332 crores and the total budget impact for three IVF cycles was estimated to be Rs 5,035 crores, the report said.

As part of the study, 149 participants undergoing IVF were interviewed.

Based on the findings, the study has recommended that the IVF package for inclusion in public health programmes could be considered at Rs 81,332 for the first IVF cycle and Rs 35,087 for subsequent cycles.

Currently, OPD expenses are not covered under Pradhan Mantri - Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY). As the majority of expenditure for infertility treatment, including IVF, is OPD-based, this consideration needs to be made for including IVF in the PM-JAY package.

The study suggested that since 25 per cent of couples undergoing infertility treatment face catastrophic expenditure, this cost could also be considered for reimbursement under PM-JAY.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) reports that primary infertility affects 3.9-16.8% of couples in India, among which 8% require advanced and expensive treatment like IVF.

Efforts are being made to include IVF in government health schemes like Pradhan Mantri - Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), necessitating cost assessments.

