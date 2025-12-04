Centre releases Rs 37,000 cr under Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme

The government has released about Rs 37,000 crore towards Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), which works out to be 38 per cent of the amount sanctioned in the Budget for the scheme, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

The Centre launched the RDSS with the objective of improving the quality and reliability of power supply to consumers through a financially sustainable and operationally efficient distribution sector.

''Till date, the total Central Grant released under the scheme is around Rs 37,000 cr which is about 38 per cent of the total sanctioned gross budgetary support for the scheme,'' Minister of State for Power Shripad Yesso Naik, said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The release of funds under the scheme is contingent upon the distribution companies (DISCOMs) achieving milestones and completing other requirements as per fund release guidelines, without any delay.

A result-evaluation framework, based on the customised action plans for each state/DISCOM, has been developed to evaluate them for fund release, he stated.

He informed the House that as on date, there is no pending claim from any state regarding distribution infrastructure works with the ministry.

In another reply to the House, he said the transmission losses in the country was around 3-4 per cent, as per the General Review published by Central Electricity Authority (CEA) last month.

