Aravalis: An Ancient Shield Under Threat

The Aravali Hills, integral for blocking desert dust and aiding biodiversity, face threats from a new Supreme Court ruling. Critics argue the ruling erodes protections, risking increased pollution and biodiversity loss. Government efforts include a green belt initiative, but controversies persist over the hills' definition and preservation.

The Aravali Hills, one of the world's oldest mountain ranges, are facing a significant threat following a recent Supreme Court ruling. Historically, these hills have served as a vital barrier against sand and dust from the Thar Desert and played a crucial role in groundwater recharge, particularly in the Delhi-NCR region.

However, a new definition by the court considers only hills taller than 100 meters as part of the Aravali hills. Environmentalists warn that this decision endangers the ecosystem, potentially exposing areas, including Delhi, to increased pollution and adverse weather conditions.

Despite government initiatives like the Aravalli Green Wall project, critics argue the revised definition jeopardizes the ecological landscape, as it could legally permit extensive mining. Parliament discussions echo these concerns, demanding legislative reconsideration to safeguard the region's environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

