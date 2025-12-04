Delhi pollution: Strict instructions issued to control dust, remove debris at public places

Strict instructions were issued for controlling dust and removing debris at public places in a high-level meeting on pollution attended by Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at Lok Niwas (formerly Raj Niwas) on Thursday.

The district magistrates (DMs) are being authorised to record the ACRs (annual confidential records) of government employees found negligent, according to the chief minister.

Gupta informed that a separate review committee headed by the chief secretary has been constituted, which will review pollution-control measures on a daily basis and issue orders or advisories thereafter. Compliance with these instructions will be mandatory for all departments.

Clear instructions were issued to all concerned agencies that no negligence of any kind would be tolerated in matters related to pollution control, said a Delhi CMO statement.

All departments were also directed to work in continuous coordination so that pollution can be controlled more effectively and consistently. The meeting was also attended by Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood, Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma, and senior officials of the departments concerned.

''It was made unequivocally clear that dust in the capital must be controlled under all circumstances. Multi-level efforts are already underway for this. The meeting also highlighted that waste and debris are major contributors to pollution,'' the statement said.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) officials were directed to ensure that vacant land under their ownership in various parts of the capital is completely cleared of waste and debris.

The officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) were also instructed to prevent repeated dumping on such sites and conduct an intensive cleanliness drive across Delhi, along with using additional measures to tackle dust.

Chief Minister Gupta said that negligence by any department or official regarding pollution control would not be tolerated.

The DMs have been instructed to personally inspect the cleanliness and pollution control measures being undertaken in their respective areas.

The chief minister emphasised that the government's goal is to find a permanent solution to pollution, so that people do not suffer now or in the future.

