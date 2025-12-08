Left Menu

NDMC's Bold Initiative: Transforming Urban Buildings for Accessibility

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has embarked on a project to enhance accessibility in seven buildings, including Talkatora Stadium and Akbar Bhawan, focusing on features such as Braille signage and wheelchair access. The initiative, costing Rs 1.86 crore, aims for completion in four months.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is set to improve accessibility in urban infrastructure by making seven of its buildings disabled-friendly. This ambitious project includes prominent locations such as Talkatora Stadium and Akbar Bhawan, highlighting a significant step forward in urban development for inclusivity.

Officials revealed that the project has been allocated Rs 1.86 crore, with the approval already secured from NDMC. The initiative, which includes Braille signage and procuring 27 wheelchairs, encountered initial challenges with the tendering process but is now back on track with a four-month completion timeline.

The project is comprehensive in its approach, encompassing the installation of features like anti-slip grabs, weather-resistant tactile pavers, and sensor-based urinals. These measures are designed to ensure safety and accessibility, particularly in emergencies, marking a pivotal shift towards a more inclusive urban environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

