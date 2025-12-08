Railway Mishap Raises Safety Concerns Amid Maintenance Work

In a concerning incident, two workers sustained injuries in Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh when a railway tower wagon collided with a continuous action tamping machine vehicle during scheduled track maintenance on Monday.

The mishap took place at the Hingoriya railway crossing. Train traffic had been halted between Neemuch and Mandsaur to facilitate maintenance work, according to Western Railway Public Relations Officer Khemraj Meena.

The collision occurred due to failure in maintaining sufficient distance between the vehicles involved, stated the PRO. An investigation by senior railway officials has been ordered to probe the incident further.

(With inputs from agencies.)