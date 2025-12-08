Railway Mishap Raises Safety Concerns Amid Maintenance Work
Two workers were injured in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh, when a railway tower wagon collided with a tamping machine during track maintenance. The incident, caused by insufficient distance between vehicles, has prompted a detailed investigation by senior railway officials to ensure safety protocols are strengthened.
In a concerning incident, two workers sustained injuries in Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh when a railway tower wagon collided with a continuous action tamping machine vehicle during scheduled track maintenance on Monday.
The mishap took place at the Hingoriya railway crossing. Train traffic had been halted between Neemuch and Mandsaur to facilitate maintenance work, according to Western Railway Public Relations Officer Khemraj Meena.
The collision occurred due to failure in maintaining sufficient distance between the vehicles involved, stated the PRO. An investigation by senior railway officials has been ordered to probe the incident further.
