Railway Mishap Raises Safety Concerns Amid Maintenance Work

Two workers were injured in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh, when a railway tower wagon collided with a tamping machine during track maintenance. The incident, caused by insufficient distance between vehicles, has prompted a detailed investigation by senior railway officials to ensure safety protocols are strengthened.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Neemuch/Indore | Updated: 08-12-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:48 IST
In a concerning incident, two workers sustained injuries in Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh when a railway tower wagon collided with a continuous action tamping machine vehicle during scheduled track maintenance on Monday.

The mishap took place at the Hingoriya railway crossing. Train traffic had been halted between Neemuch and Mandsaur to facilitate maintenance work, according to Western Railway Public Relations Officer Khemraj Meena.

The collision occurred due to failure in maintaining sufficient distance between the vehicles involved, stated the PRO. An investigation by senior railway officials has been ordered to probe the incident further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

