Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Breathing in Trouble

Delhi continues to grapple with worsening air quality, with the AQI remaining in the 'very poor' category above 300. Local pollution sources include transport and industry, while neighboring districts contribute significantly. Weather forecasts suggest persistent issues in the coming days, with a partly cloudy sky and cool temperatures expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:05 IST
Delhi's air quality remained dire on Monday as it persisted in the 'very poor' category, with the air quality index (AQI) exceeding 300. Forecasts indicate that conditions could worsen in the days ahead, entering the 'severe' range.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported a 24-hour average AQI of 314 at 4pm, slightly up from Sunday's 308. Morning measurements indicated a higher AQI of 318, compared to 308 on Sunday, reflecting a marginal decline within the same category.

The India Meteorological Department anticipates a partly cloudy Tuesday with winds at 15 to 25 kmph, predicting temperatures between 9 to 24 degrees Celsius, amidst continued concerns over local and region-specific pollution contributions.

