Ivory Coast Cocoa Harvest: Weather Conditions Show Promise for Quality Beans

Ivory Coast's cocoa harvest is expected to be promising due to a mix of light rains and hot weather, although the Harmattan wind poses a potential threat. Farmers report that conditions are generally favorable, predicting a healthy yield from February, provided rains continue until late December.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abidjan | Updated: 08-12-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 21:40 IST
  • Country:
  • Cote d'Ivoire

Abidjan, Dec 8 - Recent weather patterns in Ivory Coast's key cocoa regions suggest a promising harvest season. Lighter-than-average rains combined with warmer temperatures are raising expectations for better quality beans as farmers eye the February harvest.

However, concerns loom over the potential impact of the Harmattan wind, which can sharply reduce humidity, threatening cocoa yields. Farmers in the Daloa region express concerns that prolonged exposure to this dry wind could damage developing pods and mature cocoa beans.

Encouraging reports from areas like Soubre and Agboville, where rainfall was above average, indicate a strong start to the harvest, anticipated to continue until mid-January. With current weather conditions largely favorable, the focus remains on the possibility of sustaining rainfall to mitigate risks posed by the Harmattan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

