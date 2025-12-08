Left Menu

Seismic Shock: Japan Braces as Powerful Quake Hits Northeast

A 7.6-magnitude earthquake hit northeastern Japan, prompting tsunami warnings and evacuation orders for 90,000 residents. Tsunamis of up to 3 meters were expected, with observed surges between 20 to 70 cm. No irregularities were reported at nuclear plants, and major transportation services in the region were suspended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 22:11 IST
A powerful 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck northeastern Japan late Monday, leading to tsunami warnings and evacuation orders for approximately 90,000 people. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) forecasted a potential tsunami of up to 3 meters along the northeastern coast after the quake, which hit at 11:15 p.m. local time.

Warnings were issued for the prefectures of Hokkaido, Aomori, and Iwate. Observations noted tsunami waves ranging from 20 to 70 cm at various ports. The quake's epicenter was located 80 km offshore from Aomori prefecture at a depth of 50 km. On the Japan seismic scale of 1 to 7, it registered as an 'upper 6' in Aomori, causing significant potential damage and disruption.

As of Tuesday, transportation services, including East Japan Railway, were suspended in the affected areas, which were also hit by the 2011 disaster. Importantly, utility companies reported no irregularities at nuclear power plants, although some households experienced temporary power outages. The yen showed fluctuations against major currencies following the tremor's announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

