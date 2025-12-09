Left Menu

2025: On the Brink of Climate Milestone

2025 is projected to be the second-warmest year on record, tied with 2023 and behind 2024. The Copernicus Climate Change Service reports that global temperatures are nearing critical thresholds, emphasizing the urgent need for greenhouse gas reduction to combat climate change's accelerating impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 20:39 IST
2025: On the Brink of Climate Milestone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

According to Europe's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), 2025 is set to tie with 2023 as the second-warmest year on record. Only 2024 recorded higher global temperatures, highlighting the relentless pace of climate change.

From January to November 2025, global temperatures exceeded the 1991-2020 average by 0.60 degrees Celsius and reached 1.48 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. November marked the third-warmest globally, bringing extreme weather events that led to severe impacts, especially in Southeast Asia.

With the average global temperature for November 2025 at 1.54 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, climate experts stress the necessity of reducing emissions. The Paris Agreement aims to limit warming, yet the gap between goals and reality is widening, urging immediate action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025