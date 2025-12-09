2025: On the Brink of Climate Milestone

According to Europe's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), 2025 is set to tie with 2023 as the second-warmest year on record. Only 2024 recorded higher global temperatures, highlighting the relentless pace of climate change.

From January to November 2025, global temperatures exceeded the 1991-2020 average by 0.60 degrees Celsius and reached 1.48 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. November marked the third-warmest globally, bringing extreme weather events that led to severe impacts, especially in Southeast Asia.

With the average global temperature for November 2025 at 1.54 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, climate experts stress the necessity of reducing emissions. The Paris Agreement aims to limit warming, yet the gap between goals and reality is widening, urging immediate action.

