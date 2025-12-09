Delhi's Digital Drive Against Pollution Gains Momentum
The Delhi government is enhancing its monitoring of air pollution by updating the Dust Portal 2.0 and the Green Delhi App. These platforms will provide real-time data, GIS-based mapping, and allow public participation in reporting pollution violations. The initiative aims for efficient pollution control and increased transparency.
The Delhi government is accelerating efforts to combat air pollution with the rapid advancement of two digital platforms — Dust Portal 2.0 and the enhanced Green Delhi App. These initiatives, as per a government statement, aim to provide comprehensive year-round air quality monitoring.
Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa emphasized the need for tangible improvements via these platforms. The Dust Portal 2.0, which undergoes refurbishment, will incorporate GIS mapping, AI-driven alerts, real-time data integration, and QR check systems for monitoring registered construction sites.
The revamped Green Delhi App empowers citizens to report various pollution-related violations and track responses, encouraging active public participation in the fight for cleaner air. Government departments have been urged to resolve outstanding cases swiftly to maintain accountability.
