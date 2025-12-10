Bhubaneswar Public Parks to Extend Weekend Hours for Fitness Enthusiasts

The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has announced a welcome decision for morning walkers and fitness enthusiasts: public parks in the city will now remain open throughout the day on weekends.

The new schedule, effective from December 13, was implemented following repeated requests from park-goers seeking uninterrupted access to these green spaces. Parks will now operate from 5 am to 8:30 pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

BDA vice-chairman Chanchal Rana emphasized that this initiative aims to enhance the recreational experience for city residents and urged visitors to follow park rules. Currently, the BDA oversees 50 parks in Bhubaneswar, attracting an average of 35,000 visitors daily.

