Left Menu

Bhubaneswar Public Parks to Extend Weekend Hours for Fitness Enthusiasts

The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has announced that its public parks will remain open all day on weekends, starting December 13. This change comes in response to requests from park visitors and will ensure uninterrupted access. The BDA manages 50 parks, and this decision aims to enhance recreational experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-12-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 15:30 IST
Bhubaneswar Public Parks to Extend Weekend Hours for Fitness Enthusiasts
  • Country:
  • India

The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has announced a welcome decision for morning walkers and fitness enthusiasts: public parks in the city will now remain open throughout the day on weekends.

The new schedule, effective from December 13, was implemented following repeated requests from park-goers seeking uninterrupted access to these green spaces. Parks will now operate from 5 am to 8:30 pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

BDA vice-chairman Chanchal Rana emphasized that this initiative aims to enhance the recreational experience for city residents and urged visitors to follow park rules. Currently, the BDA oversees 50 parks in Bhubaneswar, attracting an average of 35,000 visitors daily.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
2
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025